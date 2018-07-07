Pakistan to have independent Regional Maritime Patrols in Indian Ocean

KARACHI, Jul 07 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar

Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday announced that the country in pursuit

of its national interests and strategic autonomy will institute

independent Regional Maritime Patrols in the Indian Ocean.

Addressing the commissioning parade of the 109th Midshipmen

and 18th Short Service Commission (SSC) Course here at Pakistan

Naval Academy, PNS Rahbar, he said Pakistan stands for peace and

amity in the region.

“We seek harmonious and peaceful co-existence in the comity of

nations,” said the Naval Chief of Pakistan.

He emphasized that it will be a mistake if Pakistan’s desire for

peace is construed as its weakness as the country is fully capable of

giving a befitting response, in case of any aggression.

The Naval Chief reiterating the firm resolve of Armed Forces in

protecting the boundaries and interests of the country said they were

at the forefront of the national resolve to cleanse Pakistan from the

scourge of terrorism.

“Pakistan Navy on its part is maintaining a robust security

posture along the Pakistani Coast and in the regional seas to deter

the nefarious elements from any illicit activities in the maritime

domain,” said Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

The Naval Chief on the occasion also referred to the strategic

shift from erstwhile participation of Pakistan Navy in the Combined

Task Forces 150 and 151 under the auspices of Combined Maritime Forces

to Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

“In order to pursue our national interests with strategic

autonomy, we have now decided to institute Regional Maritime Security

Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region in line with the UN Resolutions and

UN Convention on Law of the Sea,” he said.

The initiative was said to be aimed at maintaining robust

security posture in the critical sea areas and choke points in the

Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international

shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, narco-arms

smuggling and human trafficking.

He on the occasion advised the graduating officers to hold fast

to the principles of faith, loyalty, courage and professional

excellence.

The Naval Chief expressed his satisfaction that professional

training on most modern lines were being offered to the cadets of the

country as well as those belonging to several other friendly countries

at the academy.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval

Academy, Commodore Syed Faisal Hameed highlighted the salient features

of the officers’ training.

The Commandant mentioned that cadets from Bahrain, Maldives,

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Yemen were also undergoing training at

Pakistan Naval Academy.

Later, the Chief Guest gave away prizes to the winners. The

prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal was conferred upon Lt Roheel

Shahzad PN. Midshipman Kashif Abdul Quyyom was awarded the coveted

Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Midshipman Dayyan Ahmed won the Academy’s Dirk; Officer Cadet

Badar Ali was given Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gold

Medal, Officer Cadet Mohammed Lahim S Aldawsri from Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia was awarded Chief of the Naval Staff Gold Medal and Officer

Cadet Muhammad Arshad from SSC Course clinched the Commandant Gold

Medal. Proficiency Banner was re-claimed by Forecastle Squadron.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military

officers, including Commander Royal Bahrain Coast Guards and Commander

Royal Bahrain Naval Force both of whom are alumni of Pakistan Naval

Academy; Ambassadors, Defence Attaches of various countries, civil

dignitaries and parents of passing out midshipmen and cadets.