Govt contacting with Kyrgyz authorities to ensure students’ protection: Amir

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):The Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Engr. Amir Muqam, said on Saturday that the Pakistani government was in contact with the Kyrgyz authorities to ensure the protection of its students in the incidents of violence in Bishkek.

In a statement, the minister expressed concern over the violent clashes in Kyrgyzstan and asked the students to stay in touch with the Pakistan Embassy, adding that the safety of Pakistani students was more important for us.

He confirmed that no Pakistani student died in the violence.