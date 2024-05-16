Pakistan envoy attends swearing-in ceremony of new Singapore PM

SINGAPORE, May 16 (APP): The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Singapore Rukhsana Afzaal on Thursday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong, at the Presidential Palace.

The event marked a significant milestone as Wong took office as the nation’s leader.

During the ceremony, the new cabinet of the Singapore government also took the oath of office.

Notable among them was Lee Hsien Loong, who assumed the role of Senior Minister in the new cabinet after serving the nation as prime minister for two decades.

High Commissioner Rukhsana Afzaal’s presence at the ceremony signifies the strong diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Singapore.

