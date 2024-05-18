MOFA Crises Unit activated to assist Pakistani nationals in Kyrgyz, their families

Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): At the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), on Saturday activated its Crisis Management Unit for the facilitation and assistance of the Pakistani nationals in the Kyrgyz Republic and their families.

They may contact the unit at the following numbers:-

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]

According to MOFA’s post on X account, the emergency numbers of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kyrgzstan for any emergency/ assistance are:-

+996550730550/+996501140874/+996555554476/+996507567667

In addition, the following numbers for CMU at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad can also be contacted for any assistance:

0519203108/0519203094

Email CMU:- [email protected]

By Irfan Khan

Journalist with a baggage of 25 years of experience in national, political, judicial, constitutional and international affairs. Extensively covered events, developing news and happenings with pieces of articles and analysis.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services