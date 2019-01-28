ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility and Pakistan would continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.
He expressed these views during a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here at the Foreign Office, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.
The minister also briefed the British high commissioner on the current political situation in Afghanistan.
Pakistan to continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM
ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility and Pakistan would continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.