Pakistan to continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace, stability in Afghanistan: FM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said peace and stability in Afghanistan was a shared responsibility and Pakistan would continue to support all efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with British High Commissioner Thomas Drew here at the Foreign Office, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

The minister also briefed the British high commissioner on the current political situation in Afghanistan.