ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees
Zakaria on Tuesday said Pakistan being geographically located at the
crossroads of South, Central and West Asia can act as an important
economic and energy corridor in the region.
“With rich resources and human capital, the region has immense
potential, and Pakistan can play an important role in benefitting
the regional countries of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO),”
the Spokesman told APP here.
Nafees Zakaria said the timings of holding of ECO’s 13th head
of state summit and 22nd Council of Ministers Meeting (COM) was
significant as the strategically important region was in the global
spotlight.
He said all the ECO members states were fully cognizant of the
potential of this region and were focusing their energies to
together achieve the targets of development.
He mentioned that five heads of state and three heads of
government would be attending the main summit on March 1.
To a question on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the
Spokesman said the mega project was important and would usher in new
era of prosperity for the entire region.
On relations with Iran and Afghanistan, he said there was “no
trust-deficit” with the two neighbouring countries, adding that
Pakistan had friendly and brotherly relations with them.
However, he mentioned that some terrorist outfits were
operating from Afghanistan’s soil and were carrying out their
nefarious activities in Pakistan.
The Spokesman stressed the need for strict border management
with Afghanistan to check the flow of people from both sides of the
border.
He said both Pakistan and Afghanistan considered terrorism as
their joint enemy.
When asked about delay in Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline, Zakaria
said the delay was only due to a few technical reasons and expressed
confidence that the issues would be resolved soon.
Pakistan to act as region’s vital economic, energy corridor: Spokesman
