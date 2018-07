ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday submitted its second reply at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the case of Indian spy and terrorist, Commander Kulbushan Jadhav, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr. Mohammad Faisal said in his tweet.

“Director India Dr. Fareha Bugti submitted the dossier, along with Waseem Shahzad, an officer of the Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague,” the spokesman added.