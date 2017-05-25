Pakistan shares an inimitable relation with Iran, gulf countries

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Pakistan shares an inimitable relation with Iran and other gulf countries due to religious and cultural commonalities.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Zahir Ul Islam HI (M), (Retd), Chairman of the Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS) said this while speaking to participants of the seminar on “Regional Challenges and Prospects – Pakistan, Iran and Gulf Countries Relations”.

He emphasized over the need for enhancing mutual relations and more forums for dialogues between the countries.

Akram Zaki presented his paper on “Pakistan’s Future Policy towards

Iran and Gulf Region in the Backdrop of Current Environment”, saying that “Iran and Gulf Countries are very important for Pakistan with whom we have historical, cultural, religious, economic, political and strategic relations.”

He, however, said unfortunately, this energy rich, strategically

important, Muslim West Asia is in turmoil and facing multiple conflicts, in which major world powers, regional powers and non-state actors of various shades are fighting many battles in different dimensions.

It is difficult to identify who are allies and who are adversaries, he added.

The focus of the seminar was to discuss the prevailing security

challenges that are common to Pakistan, Iran and Gulf Countries while evaluating the prospects and possible way forward that could be worked upon by the representative governments and law enforcement agencies to deal with the existing security threats.

Through the platform provided by the CGSS, many prospects were discussed that could be assistive for enhancing the security of the respective counties and for the development of mutually beneficial relations.

Major General Syed Kahalid Amir Jaffery HI(M), (Retd), President CGSS, said that Pakistan always enjoyed cordial relations with Iran and other Gulf States.

He said that Iran has the unique distinction of being the country to accept and recognize Pakistan as a sovereign state after its independence.

Pakistan and Iran are economic and strategic partners and have always helped each other during times of conflict also collaborate in terms of military cooperation, he added.

Although the relations between both, Iran and Pakistan, faced some ups and downs due to the strategic environment of the region but mostly they stay on the positive nodes.

Syed Kahalid Amir Jaffery said that Pakistan has always found itself close to the Gulf States due to religious affiliations.

He said that a significant number of Pakistanis are residing in the Gulf Countries where they are contributing towards their development.

Pakistan’s closeness with Saudi Arabia is undeniable due to the fact

that each year hundreds and thousands of religious pilgrims visit the holy sites of Makkah and Madina to perform Umrah and Hajj, he added.

Lieutenant General Khalid Naeem Lodhi HI (M), (Retd) addressed the participants and enlightened them about “Security and Counter Terrorism Challenges in Pakistan, Iran and Gulf Countries”.

He explained in detail the roots of terrorist organizations and their hierarchal structure.

He also presented a historical overview of terrorism. He said the difficulty in employment of regular forces further gave a rise to proxy wars.

He stated that prospects of success against terrorism are only possible through socio-economic, political and military action.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood discussed future challenges and opportunities for strategic collaboration.

He stated that these countries must work together in areas of mutual interest and must focus on enhancing the strategic relations.

Being the Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran and Saudi Arabia, he had the first-hand experience to share and give relevant suggestions to policymakers.

Ambassador Khalid Aziz Babar exchanged his views on the incredible business opportunities that exist between Pakistan, Iran, and Gulf Countries.

He said the Gulf region is the largest supplier of the world’s demand for oil and history suggest that the demand for oil has never diminished, he added.

Khalid Aziz said that Pakistan, Iran and Gulf states have always been

a point of interest for the global powers as this region has tremendous business and investment opportunities.

Through business ventures we can further strengthen our bilateral ties which will yield into mutually beneficial situation for Pakistan, Iran and the Gulf countries, he added.

The CGSS arranged the seminar which brought together diplomats, scholars, corporate heads, military officials, students and government representatives.