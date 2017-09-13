Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India through comprehensive dialogue: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 13 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid

Hamid on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to

resolve all outstanding issues, including Kashmir with

India through comprehensive dialogue.

Winding up discussion on the admitted adjournment motion

moved by Senator Sehar Kamran regarding the situation arising out

of the visit by the Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi to the

US and signing of a number of defence agreements between the

two countries, Zahid Hamid said the Foreign Office promptly

reacted

to the US-India joint statement.

The Foreign Office in its statement said the US-India

Joint statement was singularly unhelpful in achieving the

objective

of strategic stability and durable peace in the South Asian

region. By failing to address key sources of tension and

instability

in the region, the situation would aggravate.

“India’s persistent gross human rights violations in

occupied Kashmir and state-backed persecution of religious

minorities in India need to be replaced by respect for basic

human dignity, protection of life, property and freedom

of speech. Democratic stewardship, as claimed in the statement,

demands that as a minimum”.

He said Pakistan firmly believed in the legitimacy of

the Kashmir cause and supports the peaceful struggle of the

Kashmiri people for their right to self determination -a right

promised to them by the international community through repeated

UN Security Council resolutions.

“Any attempt to equate the peaceful indigenous

Kashimiri struggle with terrorism, and to designate

individuals supporting the right to self determination as

terrorists is unacceptable. Equally unacceptable is the wilful

disregard of the atrocities being committed by the Indian

security forces against innocent Kashimiri civilians. This

undermines the ideals and principles of the UN Charter. It

endangers peace and security in the region”.

He said no country has sacrificed as much as Pakistan, not

only in material resources but in lives. Through

relentless security operations, we have achieved significant

success in eliminating terrorists and their networks from our

soil without discrimination. We are committed to bring the fight

against terrorism to its logical conclusion by eliminating this

scourge from our soil.

Pakistan expects the international community to

unequivocally stand with it in this fight against terrorism.

Quoting the FO statement, the minister said India has

supported the Tehrik-i-Taliban as a proxy against Pakistan from

across the border. India’s culpability in creating this further

source of regional insecurity cannot be ignored.”

Pakistan was also deeply concerned on the sale of

advanced military technologies to India. Such sales

accentuate military imbalances in the region and

undermine strategic stability in South Asia.