Pakistan Railways’ revenue to increses from Rs 18bn to 40bn by June 2017 :Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Railways’ revenue has increased from eighteen billion in 2013 to forty billion rupees by June 2017.

These words were expressed by the minister while inaugurating the new upgraded Awam Express in Rawalpindi on Tuesday , Radio Pakistan reported .

Minister said the Pakistan Railways spent one-hundred million rupees on up-gradation of the new rack of the train from its own resources.

He said out of four racks of Awam Express, two have been upgraded while up-gradation of the remaining two will be completed by end of October.

Saad Rafique said Allama Iqbal Express, Khyber Mail, Akbar Bugti Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express will also be up-graded soon.

He said the Pakistan Railways has freed some of its land which was illegally captured. He said construction and renovation of railway stations is in process