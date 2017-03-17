Pakistan Railways earns Rs. 11 bln from freight sector: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique

on Friday told the National Assembly that there are 81 freight locomotive in Pakistan Railways which would be increase by 135 with in next three months.

Replying to a question, the minister said that Railway had earned Rs 11 billions from freight sector during the tenure present government.

He told that government has taken several steps to upgrade railway tracks including Karachi-Peshawar track under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that up gradation and doubling of Main Line (ML-I) of Pakistan

Railways from Karachi to Peshawar (1872 Km) including

Taxila-Havelian section (55 Km) and establishment of dry port near

Havelian has been declared as `Early Harvest Project’ under CPEC.

The Project also includes doubling of track from Shandara to

Peshawar Cantt and increasing of speed to 160km/h, where possible, he informed.

He said up gradation of the project is being initiated shortly and

expected to be completed in a period of five (05) years.

The minister said that ML-2 is 1254 Km long alternate railway line from Kotri to Attock City via Dadu-Larkana Jacobabad-DG Khan-BhakkarKundian.

He said up-gradation is part of CPEC but included in midterm

(2020-2025) adding that feasibility study is completed by the

consultant and is under scrutiny of the railways officers at HQ Office

Lahore.

The existing railway line from Rohri to Kohi-Taftan via Quetta and

Sibi-Spezand section (1022 Kms) and rail link from Quetta to Kotla

Jam (538 Kms is called as ML-3 which will be used for exploitation

of full capacity of Gwadar port and anticipated traffic from China

after establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he told.

He said feasibility study has been approved by the Planning Commission on 17-01-2017 and the bidding process for its award is in process.