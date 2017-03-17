ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique
on Friday told the National Assembly that there are 81 freight locomotive in Pakistan Railways which would be increase by 135 with in next three months.
Replying to a question, the minister said that Railway had earned Rs 11 billions from freight sector during the tenure present government.
He told that government has taken several steps to upgrade railway tracks including Karachi-Peshawar track under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
He said that up gradation and doubling of Main Line (ML-I) of Pakistan
Railways from Karachi to Peshawar (1872 Km) including
Taxila-Havelian section (55 Km) and establishment of dry port near
Havelian has been declared as `Early Harvest Project’ under CPEC.
The Project also includes doubling of track from Shandara to
Peshawar Cantt and increasing of speed to 160km/h, where possible, he informed.
He said up gradation of the project is being initiated shortly and
expected to be completed in a period of five (05) years.
The minister said that ML-2 is 1254 Km long alternate railway line from Kotri to Attock City via Dadu-Larkana Jacobabad-DG Khan-BhakkarKundian.
He said up-gradation is part of CPEC but included in midterm
(2020-2025) adding that feasibility study is completed by the
consultant and is under scrutiny of the railways officers at HQ Office
Lahore.
The existing railway line from Rohri to Kohi-Taftan via Quetta and
Sibi-Spezand section (1022 Kms) and rail link from Quetta to Kotla
Jam (538 Kms is called as ML-3 which will be used for exploitation
of full capacity of Gwadar port and anticipated traffic from China
after establishment of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he told.
He said feasibility study has been approved by the Planning Commission on 17-01-2017 and the bidding process for its award is in process.
Pakistan Railways earns Rs. 11 bln from freight sector: NA told
ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique