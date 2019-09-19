Pakistan pavilion set up at Paris Legend Golf Championship in Versailles

ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):The embassy of Pakistan in Paris has set up a pavilion on the sidelines of three-day Paris Legend Golf Championship being held in the historic city of Versailles to promote the country as a preferred destination for French and European golfers.

Thousands of golfers and visitors from USA, France and other European countries visited the stall and took keen interest in the modern and all weather golfing facilities offered by different golf clubs across Pakistan, says a message received here from Paris, France.

Pakistan is the only country which was invited to introduce its golfing opportunities

on the sidelines of this prestigious tournament.