Pakistan open to any mechanism to bring about peace in Afghanistan: Ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 20 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to

the United States Aizaz Chaudhry has said Islamabad was open

to any mechanism that could bring peace to Afghanistan.

He said “Pakistan is open to any mechanism that may

work for bringing peace in Afghanistan and the entire

region”.

The Ambassador expressed these views during a candid

discussion arranged by Washington-based think-tank Indus,

also featuring Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United

States, Dr. Hamdullah Mohib.

Ambassador Chaudhry reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong

commitment that it will not allow its soil to be used by

any militant group against any country, including Afghanistan.

“If Afghanistan is stable, Pakistan is the biggest

beneficiary.”

The dialogue between the two ambassadors was arranged by

Indus think-tank during which the two top diplomats discussed

their countries’ common interest and the challenge to their

important bilateral relationship.

The think-tank noted on its website that a strengthened

relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan was of critical

concern to the future of both countries and to their region’s

peace, stability and prosperity.

The issue was also important for American strategic

interest, it said.

The Ambassador emphasized that the tendency to shift

blame on Pakistan for everything by Afghanistan, should

be discouraged.

Ambassador Chaudhry underscored that Pakistan and

Afghanistan need to cooperate with each other in order

to defeat the common enemy – terrorism – for bringing

peace and stability to the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghan Ambassador stated

that the terrorism was not a bilateral issue between Pakistan

and Afghanistan, but a global issue and that all the countries

need to address this menace.

He also admitted that conflict in Afghanistan is far

beyond Pak-Afghanistan region and involves many international

players and forces and requires a comprehensive political

solution for lasting peace.

Later, talking to APP after the discussion, Ambassador

Aizaz Chaudhry stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during

a meeting with his Afghan counterpart on the sidelines of SCO

summit in Astana earlier this month, emphasized the same point

that blame-game should end.

The Ambassador said that Pakistan has never accused anyone

without concrete proof. He said whenever cross-border involvement

was found in terrorist incidents in the country, Pakistan

presented proof of that.

Referring to the ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad, the

Ambassador said that Pakistan itself was taking steps to

improve the law and order and eliminate the menace of

terrorism from its soil.

Responding to a question, Ambassador Chaudhry said that

Pakistan is for an Afghan-owned, Afghan-led reconciliation

process and, if in that process Pakistan can facilitate, “we

are ready to do that.”

To a question about a media report on a policy review being

conducted by the US State Department on Pakistan, the Ambassador

clarified that any new administration when takes charge, forms

its own policy. “This is a routine review and is not

Pakistan-specific,” he added.

At a recent briefing, a US State Department, Ms Heather

Nauert, also dispelled the impression if the policy review

was Pakistan-specific. She stated that there were plenty of

policy reviews taking place in the State Department.