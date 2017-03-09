Pakistan Navy War College delegation visits Tehran

ISLAMABAD, March 9 (APP): A 16 member delegation from Pakistan

Navy War College which is on a 5 day visit to Tehran these days, has met senior Iranian military leadership and visited military establishments.

The delegation was being led by Rear Admiral Mohammed Moazzam Ilyas

HI(M) who is commandant of the college, a press release said.

The delegation also visited sites of cultural and historic importance.

The visit afforded delegation better understanding of the Iranian political and defence set ups besides an opportunity to interact with Iranian authorities.

The visit was hosted by DAFOOS with traditional Iranian hospitality.

After the visit, the members of the delegation expressed their satisfaction on the fulfillment of their core purpose.

Such visits enable both countries to forge their relations, especially

in defence matters and are essential for future leaders to understand each other.

This time the delegation also included officers from Sri Lanka,

Indonesia and Malaysia.

Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries who have maintained

close relations throughout the history. The defence relations between both the countries are also in line with their historical bonds.

The visit of Pakistan Navy War College delegation was part of

curriculum. Last time such a visit was undertaken in year 2014 which was also a very beneficial visit.