Pakistan Monument Museum tops popular site with 514,944 visits during 2018

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Pakistan Monument Museum (PMM) in Islamabad remained at the top for the third time in 2018 with 514,944 visits, followed by Khewra Mines with 430,561 visits and the third popular site was Lok Virsa Heritage Museum with 319,470 visits.

According to recent report by Gallup Pakistan titled “Cultural Heritage and Museum Visits in Pakistan”. In this study visits to 21 museum sites were taken into account, spread across the four provinces and the Islamabad Capital Territory. These sites included Pakistan Museum of Natural History, Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, Pakistan Monument Museum, Lahore Museum, Taxila Museum, Khewra Mines and more. The total number of visits to these museum sites over the past 5 years has seen a gradual increase with the number reaching around 2.7 million in 2018.