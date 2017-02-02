Pakistan looks forward to partnership with key int’l organizations: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to enhanced
interaction with international organizations in order to adopt and
implement best practices for increasing the country’s share in global trade.
Talking to Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva here at PM House, the Prime Minister said his government was devising a national e-commerce policy being jointly worked upon by federal ministers of Finance, Commerce and Information Technology.
The Prime Minister welcomed the Executive Director on her first ever visit to Pakistan and extended gratitude for ITC’s support to the Government of Pakistan in various trade initiatives, technical assistance and capacity-building projects.
Nawaz Sharif observed that the visit of ITC’s Executive Director that followed the first-ever visit of Director General World Trade Organization (WTO) underscored Pakistan’s commitment to participation in multilateral trade as a responsible, effective and
positive member of the international community.
The Prime Minister informed the Executive Director of his
government’s efforts that stabilized Pakistan’s economy, and was on
its way to achieve further higher growth trajectory in the coming
months.
He thanked the Executive Director for inaugurating the first-
ever “She Trades” seminar in Pakistan, saying that his government
was fully committed to empowerment of women at the broadest level
and enhancing their participation in international trade.
Mrs. Arancha Gonzalez, Executive Director said Pakistan’s
economy had achieved stability and was further boosting after the
improved security and law and order.
She said massive investment in improving the country’s
infrastructure, especially the roads and communication networks had
started giving dividends.
The Executive Director appreciated the government’s concrete
steps which had reduced power shortages paving the way for ensuring
enhanced economic activities.
“This is my first visit to Pakistan as Executive Director
International Trade Centre and what I have seen is the country on
the move, a country that has made enormous progress on stabilizing
the macro economic situation and improving the infrastructure,
improving the security,” she said.
Gonzalez said she had very cordial discussion with the Prime
Minister and would support Pakistan in translating all this progress
achieved at the hard infrastructure level into softer infrastructure
progress in entrepreneurship.
“We will support in simplifying trade rules, in boosting the
competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises here in Pakistan so
that they could contribute strongly,” she said.
Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce;
Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Advisor, ITC; Matthew Anthony Wilson,
ITC; Dr. Syed Tauqir Shah, Ambassador of Pakistan to the WTO and
other senior government officials were also present.
Pakistan looks forward to partnership with key int’l organizations: PM
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif