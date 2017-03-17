Pakistan is on upswing, Lahore mayor tell Illinois officials, businessmen in Chicago



CHICAGO, Mar 17 (APP): Lahore Mayor Mubashar Javed met his counterparts from Illinois villages of Bolingbrook and Burr Ride and exchanged views with them on matters relating to urban planning and development.

He also had a meeting with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White and discussed with him issues related to the welfare of the Pakistani community in Chicago.

Mayor Roger Claar of Bolingbrook and Mayor Mickey Straub of Burr Ridge as well as Secretary of State White appreciated the role of the Pakistani community and its contribution to the progress of the state.

On his part, Major Javed briefed them about the tremendous economic progress made by Pakistan in the past three years and in combating scourge of terrorism. He said the government and the peace-loving people of Pakistan were determined to wipe out terrorism and extremism.

The Superintendent Bridgeport Public Schools, Paul Vallas, also met the Mayor Javed at the Pakistani Consulate and discussed way to enhance educational ties between the two sides. Mayor Javed urged Vallas to explore possibilities for more student exchange between Pakistan and United States.

Mayor Javed also held two meeting with Pakistani-American business community.

He told them that Pakistan was a rising economy and open for investment. He briefed the businessmen about investment opportunities in Pakistan and appraised them of recent economic progress achieved by the country. The Government of Pakistan, he said, was determined to facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

He especially urged Pakistani-American doctors and professors to support the Government of Pakistan in its efforts to provide quality health and education facilities. He urged Pakistani professors to work on establishing campuses of North Western University and University of Chicago in Pakistan.