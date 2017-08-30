Pakistan inks MoU with JICA on energy conservation

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Ministry of Energy and Power Division Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on energy conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali said the government had established National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, which had introduced energy labelling regime aiming at production of the most efficient electrical home appliances.

He said under the programme, JICA would extend support through their experts for developing an effective phasing out strategy of inefficient appliances ensuring mandatory Pakistan Energy Labelling Regime and for the study of upgrading National Power System Expansion plan, said a press release.

The minister said Pakistan had already established an accredited fan testing laboratory for labelling of efficiency of fans.

He said the Pakistan Energy Labes Authorization certificates had been given to 13 fan manufacturers, who had complied with the criteria.

Abid said 154,500 security stickers for Pakistan Energy Label Fans had been given and installation of all these labeled fans ultimately reduce connected load demand of 6-9 MW.

By widening the programme for other home electrical appliances, particularly airconditions and refrigerators, manufacturing of less efficient electrical appliances would be stopped, he added.

The head of JICA delegation, Yasuhiro Tojo appreciated the efforts of the present government to overcome energy crisis and extended technical support for strengthening the energy conservation regime of Pakistan.