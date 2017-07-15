Pakistan Indonesia First Consultative Forum Meeting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): The first meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan was held in Jakarta on 11 July 2017.

The Forum reviewed the whole spectrum of bilateral relations including

political, defence, security, economy and consular matters and it was agreed to translate the existing goodwill into concrete measures, said a press release.

The two sides discussed increased high level exchanges over the coming

months.

To increase people to people contacts, easing visa regime to facilitate exchanges was emphasised. Both sides noted that the upcoming review under the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) discussion provides a good opportunity between Indonesia and Pakistan to foster bilateral trade relations.

The two sides assured positive consideration on these matters.

Both countries underscored their commitment to continue strengthening

bilateral relations especially through the mechanism of Consultative Forum, Joint Commission, Joint Working Group on Counter-terrorism and Policy Planning Dialogue.

It was agreed to hold the Second Meeting of Bilateral Consultative Forum at a mutually convenient date in Pakistan during 2018.

Pakistani delegation was led by Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi, Additional Secretary (Asia Pacific), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan where as the Indonesian side was led by Desra Percaya, Director General for Asia Pacific and African Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Besides reviewing the current state of bilateral relations, both sides

exchanged views on regional and global issues including South Asia and the ASEAN region and expressed satisfaction on cooperation at various multilateral fora.

The Pakistan side highlighted the issues in relations with India

particularly its continued gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.