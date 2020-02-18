Pakistan holds successful flight test of Cruise Missile Ra’ad-II

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful flight test of 600-kilometer range Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”.

The Ra’ad-II missile would significantly enhance air delivered strategic standoff capability

on land and at sea, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The weapon system was equipped with state-of-the-art guidance and navigation systems

ensuring engagement of targets with high precision.

The successful flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division

Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior

officers from Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organizations.

The Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication

and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed wholeheartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success.

He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and

Services Chiefs have congratulated the Scientists and Engineers on the successful conduct

of missile test.