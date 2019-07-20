Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knight in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, Jul 20 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan and Holland & Knight signed a contract for lobbying services Friday afternoon in the presence of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

A leading Republican from New York and former Congressman Tom Reynolds, who represents Washington’s top lobbying firm Holland & Knight, discussed ways to represent Pakistan’s interest effectively.

Reynolds will be supported by a team comprising former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, Capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts.