Pakistan has phenomenal development in ICT sector: Anusha Rahman

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Minister of State for Information

Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman on Friday said Pakistan

had become a case study for international community due to its phenomenal development in ICT sector.

The minister stated this while talking to a delegation led by

Chairperson, Telenor Board Gunn Waersted, who called on the minister

here in her office, said a press release issued by PID.

Federal Secretary IT Rizwan Bashir Khan, Member Telecom

Mudassar Hussain and CEO Telenor, Irfan Wahab Khan were also

present in the meeting.

The minister Anusha Rehman congratulated Ms. Gunn Waersted on

her appointment as Chairperson of Telenor Board.

The minister apprised the delegates regarding phenomenal

development in Pakistan’s ICT sector which was evolving magnificently day by day.

Anusha Rehman said our country was passing through a phase

of Digital revolution.

Now it’s need of the time that public and private sectors work

together through this technological paradigm shift.

She further said we believe in open use of technology as a

tool for socio economic uplift of our people.

Therefore, we had given a complete comprehensive telecom

policy document which caters all growing needs of the sector and addresses all the challenges being faced by the sector in modern era.

“We have completely deregulated the sector and encouraged the

telecom industry to enhance their foot prints and to become more voluminous,” she added.

Anusha Rehman said only policy articulation would not serve

the purpose if industry support was not there.

She appreciated the role of Telenor in enhancing e agriculture

and introducing e services and products.

The minister said we had brought back the country on track

with strenuous efforts. We have not only gained economic stability but also curbed the menace of terrorism successfully.

She said her government had a special focus on Financial

and Digital Inclusion.

The Chairperson of the Telenor Board, Gunn Waersted appreciated

the minister for her sector friendly forward looking policies, visionary leadership and showed Telenor’s continued commitment for their sustainable investment in Pakistan.

Telenor reiterated their core business commitment for uplift

of societies using technology.