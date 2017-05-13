Pakistan fully supports China’s OBOR initiative: PM

BEIJING, May 13 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday said Pakistan fully supported China’s giant One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative and would work closely with it to contribute for the region’s prosperity.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Chinese Premier Li

Keqiang here at Peoples Great Hall of China. The meeting focused on intra-regional trade and connectivity as a crucial factor for sustainable development of Asia and beyond.

The two sides discussed progress on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), – an important part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s One Belt, One Road vision.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his statement congratulated Premier Li

Keqiang on hosting the OBOR forum and said Pakistan fully supported the visionary project.

He mentioned that composition of his delegation to China particularly

the presence of four chief ministers was testimony to the broad-based Pak-China friendship.

Pakistan believed that China’s strategic policies in the region were

for peace and prosperity, he added.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan was grateful to China’s support for the launch of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said the CPEC presented a great opportunity for strengthening regional economy.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak, Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir, Planning Minister Dr Ahsan Iqbal, State Minister for Information Technology Anousha Rehman and PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz.