Pakistan fully cognizant of security challenges: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan said Pakistan was fully cognizant of asymmetrical and dynamic security challenges emerging in the 21st century.

The minister was speaking during the United Nations Peacekeeping Defence Ministerial Meeting that concluded in Vancouver, Canada, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

“We support the concept of smart pledges and are willing to form partnerships with fellow UN members for peacekeeping operations,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to UN principles and to UN Peacekeeping Capability Readiness System (UNPCRS).

He informed the audience that UN verification teams have visited Pakistan and declared its preparation as a paradigm for other member states.

“Pakistan has pledged troops and equipment generously for peacekeeping. Yet rapid deployment of peacekeeping troops to ward off genocide and mass suffering remains one of the greatest challenges faced by the United Nations. The onus is now on the UN to provide clear milestones and timelines for internal reforms that support rapid deployment,” the minister said.

Pakistan is one of the leading troop contributing countries to UN Peacekeeping missions, with over 6000 uniformed personnel deployed currently in 10 different missions of the United Nations.

Since 1960, Pakistan has sent over 180,000 troops to 45 UN missions in 28 different countries since 1960.