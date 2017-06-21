Pakistan, France sign Credit Facility Agreement for sustainable energy sector reform programme

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan and France signed on Wednesday

100 million euros Credit Facility Agreement for the Sustainable

Energy Sector Reform Programme.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) Tariq Mahmood

Pasha, French Charg‚ d’Affaires Ren‚ Consolo and Country Director

of the French Agency for Development (AFD) Jacky Amprou signed the agreement, said a press release.

The Asian Development Bank has also approved $300 million in

co-financing of the programme.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar congratulated

EAD and AFD on the signing of the agreement. He underscored the

importance of reforms in the energy sector which will directly

impact the overall economic growth of Pakistan.

He expressed appreciation for AFD’s continuous support for

development projects in Pakistan, including in the energy sector.

He added that with signing of the agreement, economic cooperation

between Pakistan and France would be further strengthened.

The main objective of the programme is to revamp the energy

sector to make it more affordable, reliable and sustainable,

supporting the country’s economic growth, and alleviating the

energy crisis through expeditious implementation of the National

Power Policy, 2013.

This reform programme will help in improving the financial

viability of the power sector by better managing tariff and

subsidies, improving sector performance and opening up the market

to private participation. The programme will also facilitate in

improving the transparency as well as accountability of power

sector institutions.