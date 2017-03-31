Pakistan for mitigating drought situation in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, March 31 (APP): The government of Pakistan is dispatching three relief ships containing 3000 Metric Ton (3 million kgs) of rice, to alleviate the effects of severe drought in Sri Lanka and to express solidarity and compassion with the brotherly people of Sri Lanka.

This relief tranche is a part of total 10,000 Metric Tons (10 million

kgs) of rice approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for drought affectees of Sri Lanka.

The remaining 7000 Metric Tons rice will also reach Colombo within April

2017.

Earlier, in February the government had already sent

a relief flight to Colombo containing 25 Metric Ton of rice for drought affected people.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan in Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Syed

Shakeel Hussain will hand over the relief consignments to Sri Lankan authorities at Colombo Port in first week of April.

Both friendly countries have been assisting each other in challenging

times especially in view of the catastrophic situations.