Pakistan for increased cooperation with Japan and talks on FTA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said Pakistan looked forward to greater levels of cooperation with Japan in trade, investment, infrastructure and energy and called for initiation of negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

Talking to Japan’s Ambassador Takashi Kurai here at the PM House, the Prime Minister welcomed Japanese companies to invest in Pakistan to strengthen industrial sector and produce value-added goods.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan regarded Japan as a close friend and a reliable economic partner. He said law and order situation in the country had significantly improved as a consequence of operation Zarb-e-Azb and hoped Japan would review Pakistan’s inclusion in travel advisory list in this regard.

He said Japan may also consider a three to four year exception for Pakistani textiles under its Temporary Tariff Measures to bring Pakistan at par with its competitors which enjoy free access to Japanese market.

The Ambassador of Japan appreciated Pakistan’s economic growth and stated that Pakistan’s perception particularly in Japan has changed to a business-friendly country.

The Ambassador said Japan gives importance to investment security, infrastructure and business friendly environment and pointed that Pakistan has achieved marked improvement in these three areas.