Pakistan desires peace, cooperation in South Asia: PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday said it was Pakistan’s ardent desire to promote peace and cooperation in South Asia for which security and stability were the pre-requisites.

Talking to Foreign Minister of Maldives Dr. Mohammed Asim who called on him here at the PM House, he said Pakistan attaches great importance to SAARC and wishes to see it as a vibrant regional organization. He said Pakistan was committed to the principles and objectives of the SAARC Charter.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan attaches importance to its relations with Maldives. He said both countries were bound in fraternal ties of common faith, mutual understanding and respect and stressed the need to work for enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said it was encouraging to note the growing Parliamentary cooperation between Maldives and Pakistan and recalled that the visit of Pakistan’s Chairman Senate to Maldives last year, was a testimony of strengthened parliamentary ties.

Dr. Mohammed Asim expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

The meeting was also attended by Advisor to PM Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.