Pakistan Day celebrated in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): The High Commission of Pakistan in

Malaysia Thursday organized a national flag hoisting ceremony at its premises in Kuala Lumpur to mark the 77th Pakistan Day.

Since this year also marks the 60th anniversary of its diplomatic

relations with Malaysia, so the events also commemorated this important milestone in journey of friendship with Malaysia, a message received here from Malaysia said.

At a well-attended gathering of Pakistani community, students and

media, Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest. High Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza hoisted the Pakistani flag at the chancery.

Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were read out at

the ceremony.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony and later at the diplomatic

reception, the High Commissioner elucidated the historical struggle and

the ideals that led to creation of Pakistan.

He stated that the Pakistani nation was very resilient which had

achieved tremendous progress in a short span of time despite heavy odds.

He highlighted the recent success of armed forces against the

scourge of terrorism and the government’s remarkable economic

achievements.

He urged the Pakistani diaspora in Malaysia to work diligently to

promote Pakistan’s good image and interest.

The diplomatic reception, which was was hosted later in the evening

at a local hotel, was attended by over 500 guests, including Malaysian

dignitaries from all walks of life, members of diplomatic corps,

prominent members of the Pakistani community, journalists, businessmen and Pakistani students.

The event was graced by Joseph Kurup, Minister in the Prime

Minister’s Office, as well as members of the Malaysian Royalty, who especially attended the special occasion.