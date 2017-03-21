Pakistan Day Bowling Championship on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP): Pakistan Day Tenpin Bowling Championship will be held on Thursday at Leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall, Jinnah Super Market F-7 Markaz, Islamabad.

The one-day event is being organized by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) with an aim to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner, Secretary General PTBF Ijaz-ur-Rehman said in a statement.

He said besides other categories, the championship included Master Singles and Women Events. Bowlers from the Capital will take part in the Championship.

Ijaz said the championship would also convey the message to the world that Pakistanis were a peaceful and sports-friendly nation. Such events provide a platform to the youth to come forward and take part in healthy activities, he said.