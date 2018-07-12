Pakistan, CPA vow to boost institutional linkages

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):Pakistan and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) have vowed to further consolidate institutional linkages for improving parliamentary efficiency in legislative and accountability areas to promote good governance and transparency.

This was deliberated during meetings between Pakistani Senate delegation and high-ranking office bearers of CPA and members of UK Parliament, a press release said.

A group of senators from Senate of Pakistan comprising Senators Mohsin Aziz, Mohammad Ateeq Sheikh and Javed Abbassi is currently on an official visit to UK on CPA, UK Branch invitation.

The visit is aimed at building knowledge within the commonwealth parliamentary community on the issues of common interest and concern. The visit provided opportunity to learn from Commonwealth peers and share best parliamentary practices with a view to increase capacity to hold the governments to account and to effectively represent electorates.

The delegation also held detailed meeting with All Pakistan Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan in UK Parliament which was attended by Rehman Chisty, MP, Chair APPG, Lord Nazir, Lord Hussain, Faisal Rasheed (MP) Afzal Khan, MP and shadow minister and Baroness Hodgson of Abinger CBE.

The delegates had a detailed exchange of views to further strengthen parliamentary ties between both parliaments.

The Senators effectively highlighted the issues confronted by Pakistan and urged UK parliamentarians of Pakistani origin to play their role in bridging the gap where necessary and assured full commitment and support from Senate of Pakistan in this regard.