Pakistan condoles over deaths in Bangladesh fire Incident

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Pakistan on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths and injuries caused by the blaze in a factory in Bangladesh.

“The Government and People of Pakistan express deep condolences on the recent blaze in a factory which led to the tragic loss of precious lives and injured scores of others,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

“We express deep sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the incident,” the spokesperson added.