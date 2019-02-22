ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Pakistan on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths and injuries caused by the blaze in a factory in Bangladesh.
“The Government and People of Pakistan express deep condolences on the recent blaze in a factory which led to the tragic loss of precious lives and injured scores of others,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
“We express deep sympathy with the bereaved families of the victims and wish speedy recovery of those injured in the incident,” the spokesperson added.
Pakistan condoles over deaths in Bangladesh fire Incident
