Pakistan condemns Indian police’s attack on journalists in IoK

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Pakistan condemned the reported maltreatment to the seven journalists who were trying to carry out their professional duties when the Indian police physically assaulted and ruthlessly beat them up last week at Hyderpora in Srinagar.

The foreign office spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria in weekly media briefing said the seven journalists included senior photo-journalists Tauseef Mustafa (AFP), Mubashir Khan (Greater Kashmir), Farooq Javed Khan (European Press Photo Agency), Umar Sheikh (Times Now) and Shauib Masoodi (Indian Express).

During last week, he said over 30 Hurriyet leaders including Syed Ali

Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Syeda Aasiya Andrabi, and Nayeem Ahmed Khan were placed under house arrest and stopped from attending the 23rd March function at Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi.

APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, immediately after his release from

Baramulla district jail, was re-arrested. He has been under continued illegal detention since 2010, barring forty days during 2015.

Over 161 youth in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, and Bandipore districts

have been arrested in last one week, he said. India state activities to change the demography in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir is continuing in violation of UNSC Resolutions.

The situation of blatant human rights violations is a matter of deep

concern, he remarked.Pakistan Day was also celebrated across the length and breadth of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir, he said.

Pakistani flags were fluttering there and entire Jammu & Kashmir region

was echoing with Pakistan’s National Anthem, which was a clear verdict by the Kashmiris who they want to be with.

And this happens every year and every day. And Kashmiris have their eyes on the UN, its members and Security Council demanding implementation of UNSC Resolutions. International Community is urged to pay attention.

He also congratulated the two of Foreign Service Officers, Shahbaz

Hussain and Liaquat Ali Warriach who have been decorated with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz on 23 March for their extraordinary performance of evacuation of Pakistanis from Libya during 2014. Responding to a question, he said the Pak Afghan border was opened as a goodwill gesture and Prime Minister has pointed out that Afghan soil was being used for carrying out terrorist activities and it was hoped that Afghan government would work out to check the reasons that led to the closure of the border.

He said in London meeting, Afghanistan has agreed to extend cooperation to check all those factors due to which the border was closed. He added that blame game would not serve the purpose of establishing durable peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Responding to a question, he said there were several international

reports on Human rights violations and any such report which failed to take into account the continuing HR violations in Indian occupied Kashmir was not authentic.

To another question, he said the Indian hegemonic designs and arms race was not in the favour of people of this part of the world. Pakistan always advocated that the funds to be incurred on arms race should be diverted to the welfare of the people and bringing them out of poverty.

To another question, he said the world has recognized the achievements of Pakistan in war against terrorism and US State Department has merely pointed out that Islamic state can recruit from couple of countries. However, he said ISIS does not exist in Pakistan and our war against terrorism has been a great success.