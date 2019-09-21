Pakistan, China continue to be strategic cooperative partners: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Sep 21 (APP):Expressing her faith in Pak-China relationship, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmis said she is looking forward to deeper cooperation between the two countries through the Belt and Road Initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

In an exclusive interview with China Focus published on Saturday, Ambassador Hashmi expressed the confidence that Pakistan and China would continue to be strategic cooperative partners, working together for development, peace and harmony.

