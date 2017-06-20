‘Pakistan can earn billions of dollar from furniture export’

LAHORE, June 20 (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice-President Mazoorul Haq Malik on

Tuesday said that Pakistan could earn billions of dollars

annually from furniture export.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) headed

by its Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here, Malik said that local furniture sector

attached great importance to the national economy

and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars

export annually, if the government properly patronized it on priority

for boosting export of Pak-handmade furniture.

He stressed the need for establishing greater liaison with this

sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of

the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. He said the

government should also provide more visible support to furniture

business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for

exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export

as a success globally.

He suggested that a programme for developing and promoting the furniture

sector both in rural and urban areas could be feasible,

and also stressed the urgent need for implementing modern techniques

which not only enhance productivity, develop skills of labourers

and meet requirements of local and global markets.

PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, on this occasion,

apprised him of holding 7 consecutive successful mega exhibitions

of Interiors Pakistan across the country in which over 100 leading companies and interior

designers displayed their products while

half million people visited the exhibitions. He said that another

3-day mega exhibition is going to take place from July 7 at Expo

Centre Karachi where 60 foreign and local exhibitors have so far

confirmed their participation and hoped that it would attract

good number of visitor and investors.

Malik appreciated the PFC for holding successful series of

Interiors Pakistan exhibitions in Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.