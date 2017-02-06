Pakistan, Bahrain for setting up Joint Business Council

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Pakistan and Bahrain Monday agreed on early activation of the Joint Business Council with a view to explore new avenues of cooperation in diverse fields.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz addressing a joint press conference with his Bahraini counterpart Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa following a round of consultations said the two sides discussed the whole gamut of their relationship.

Sartaj Aziz invited the Bahraini investors to invest in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and said there was a wide scope of expanding cooperation in many areas.

The foreign minister of bahrain said the two sides also discussed cooperation in counter terrorism and ways to protect the region from violence.

He expressed confidence that the ties between the two countries were robust and the both were expanding ties in defence, economic and political consultations.

Sartaj Aziz expressed appreciation of the government of Pakistan over the gift of a university by the government of Bahrain.

He said the Nursing Training University, which had now become an icon of Pakistan-Bahrain friendship, was jointly inaugurated in Islamabad last month by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Lt Gen. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al-Khalifa, Commander National Guards of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

It would facilitate the academic pursuit of about 2,000 students, he added.

Sartaj said the ties between Pakistan and Bahrain were on the highest trajectory and were heading towards a robust cooperation in diversified fields.

He expressed gratitude to the King of Bahrain for facilitating the convening of the first Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunity Conference in Manama.

The second session of the conference, being held in Pakistan in March this year, would further boost commercial linkages between the two countries, he added.

The adviser said the warm political relations between Pakistan and Bahrain were the foundations for cooperation in economic and trade sectors.

He said the current investment policy of Pakistan had created an investment friendly environment, guaranteeing full protection and equal treatment to all foreign investors.

He invited Bahraini businessmen to invest in Pakistan, especially in the energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors by availing the immense potentials offered by business oriented policies and intense fiscal discipline by the present government.

Referring to the significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the adviser said it offered attractive incentives especially for the foreign investors.

He said Pakistan achieved successes in its operation against terrorism by targeting terrorists of all hues without discrimination.

He offered Bahrain to take advantage of Pakistan’s experience in the war against terrorism.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Mohammed Al Khalifa said it was an auspicious day for Bahrain-Pakistan bilateral ties as they earlier co-chaired a Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

He said the bond of friendship was expanded further with economic and strategic partnership.

He also expressed his satisfaction over the strength contributed to the bilateral relationship by close cooperation in defence and security areas.

The Bharaini foreign minister said the member-countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) were keen to enhance their cooperation with Pakistan over regional and international issues.

“The GCC members are keen to start important strategic dialogue with Pakistan,” he added.

He said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan was in the pipeline and Bahrain was looking forward for its earlier materialization.

To a query, he replied that the resolution of Kashmir issue was vital for the regional stability and reiterated his country’s desire as a member of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to find a prompt and amicable solution to the dispute between the two neighbours.

Bahrain’s position, he said, was very clear on the recent wave of killings of innocent Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK). No country could condone killing of innocent people, he added.

He also termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the most important project and a turning point in the history of Pakistan, saying his country was eager to reap benefits from this project as well.

Both the ministers also welcomed the upgradation of the Joint Economic Committee (JEC) to the level of JMC.

They said the ministerial commission would serve as a regular platform to discuss cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

They also signed memoranda of understanding regarding agricultural cooperation and diplomatic training.