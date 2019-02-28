Pakistan announces release of Indian pilot as ’peace gesture’

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced to release the captive Indian Air Force pilot as peace gesture.

“As a peace gesture, we are going to release the Indian pilot tomorrow,”

the Prime Minister said at the floor of National Assembly during the joint

sitting of the parliament.

The Prime Minister’s announcement was greeted by parliamentarians of

both treasury and opposition benches with thumping of desks.

Wing Commander Abhinandan of Indian Air Force was captured alive as

his aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday in reaction

to the violation of Line of Control on Wednesday.