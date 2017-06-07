Pakistan always stood side-by-side with Sri Lanka in time of need

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Naval ship Zulfiquar left

Sri Lanka for Pakistan on Wednesday after efficaciously completing its four-day rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations to allay the

aftermath of recent floods and mudslides there.

According to a message from Pakistan High Commission, Sri Lanka,

acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra, along

with officials of the High Commission saw off the PNS Zulfiquar at Colombo Port.

While praising and thanking the great efforts of Pakistan Navy

rescue, rehabilitation and medical teams, Dr Sarfraz Sipra said the

visit of Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar to Colombo had succeeded in

meeting their mandate at providing all-out support to the brotherly

people and government of Sri Lanka in order to overcome the

after effects of recent floods and mudslides.

He congratulated the officers and crew on the noble achievement

under challenging circumstances.

Dr Sipra expressed his deep pleasure on Pakistan Navy’s pivotal

role in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two nations through Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations

and mutual support.

He emphasized that Pakistan as in the past would continue its

all-out support to Sri Lanka in the hour of need and stand side by

side with them at all future times.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif,

PNS Zulfiquar arrived in Sri Lanka with relief goods, paramedical

facilities and medicines, technical and diving teams and

de-flooding pumps.

During the course of PNS Zulfiquar’s stay in Sri Lanka, thousands

of patients were treated; a large number of people were rescued and relief goods provided to them; 97 water wells were decontaminated, de-flooding activities were also carried out in highly swamped areas.