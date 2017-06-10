Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to use multiple channels to act against terror groups

ASTANA, June 10 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan have
agreed to use Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism
as well as bilateral channels to undertake specific actions
against terror groups and to evolve, through mutual
consultations, a mechanism to monitor and verify such actions.
The matter was discussed in a meeting between Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf
Ghani, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana on Friday, said a Foreign
Office statement.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif joined
President Ghani in condemning the recent terror attacks,
especially the wave of violence in Kabul following a truck
bomb in center of the city last week resulting in loss of life
and injury to hundreds of people.
The prime minister said that Pakistan remained committed
to peace and stability in Afghanistan.
“Pakistan’s efforts for peace, stability and economic
progress of Afghanistan are a matter of its commitment to the
brotherly people of Afghanistan, millions of who have been
hosted in Pakistan for past 37 years,” he remarked.
He said that terrorism remained a common threat to both
Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan and its forces were
valiantly fighting the menace of terrorism and the country had
rendered immense human and economic sacrifice in the struggle
in the recent years.
He viewed that close cooperation between Pakistan and
Afghanistan was important for eliminating terrorism from the
region.
The two leaders agreed to use QCG to promote peace and
reconciliation in Afghanistan.
The prime minister stressed the importance of
reconciliation and a politically negotiated settlement as the
best solution to the Afghan conflict.
In this context, he highlighted the serious efforts
undertaken by Pakistan for facilitating an Afghan-owned and
Afghan-led process.
