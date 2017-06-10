Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to use multiple channels to act against terror groups

ASTANA, June 10 (APP): Pakistan and Afghanistan have

agreed to use Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) mechanism

as well as bilateral channels to undertake specific actions

against terror groups and to evolve, through mutual

consultations, a mechanism to monitor and verify such actions.

The matter was discussed in a meeting between Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Afghan President Ashraf

Ghani, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation

Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana on Friday, said a Foreign

Office statement.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sharif joined

President Ghani in condemning the recent terror attacks,

especially the wave of violence in Kabul following a truck

bomb in center of the city last week resulting in loss of life

and injury to hundreds of people.

The prime minister said that Pakistan remained committed

to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan’s efforts for peace, stability and economic

progress of Afghanistan are a matter of its commitment to the

brotherly people of Afghanistan, millions of who have been

hosted in Pakistan for past 37 years,” he remarked.

He said that terrorism remained a common threat to both

Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Sharif said Pakistan and its forces were

valiantly fighting the menace of terrorism and the country had

rendered immense human and economic sacrifice in the struggle

in the recent years.

He viewed that close cooperation between Pakistan and

Afghanistan was important for eliminating terrorism from the

region.

The two leaders agreed to use QCG to promote peace and

reconciliation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister stressed the importance of

reconciliation and a politically negotiated settlement as the

best solution to the Afghan conflict.

In this context, he highlighted the serious efforts

undertaken by Pakistan for facilitating an Afghan-owned and

Afghan-led process.