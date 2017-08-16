Pakistan actively implementing all CPEC projects: Ambassador Kahlid

BEIJING, Aug 16 (APP): Expressing satisfaction on progress of China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid has said both the friendly countries have strengthened cooperation in energy, infrastructure and setting up of industrial economic zones.

“Since the projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) commenced in 2015, the progress of the CPEC was satisfactory: both sides strengthened cooperation in the fields of electricity, infrastructure construction, port development, and industrial economic zone construction,” he said during the interview with China.com.cn.

Ambassador Khalid said this cooperation would also benefit the

continuous development of bilateral relations of the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and China reached consensus on the joint

construction of CPEC during Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s visit in 2013. CPEC was also a part of “One Belt and One Road” initiated by President Xi Jinping.

Ambassador Masood Khalid said that the year 2017 marked the 70th

anniversary of Independence Day of Pakistan; during the past three years, Pakistan had been working with determination on all challenges of anti-terror and anti-terrorism, and Pakistan’s economy had been improved.