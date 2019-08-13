Pakistan accuses India of precipitating crisis in Kashmir; urges US to step in

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (APP):India’s revocation of Kashmir’s special status is a slap in the face of a renewed American commitment to solve the Kashmir dispute, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan, has said, referring to President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate the Indo-Pakistan dispute during a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington last month.

In an article published in The Washington Post on Tuesday, he said India’s unilateral action in Kashmir makes “plain to the world the depth of India’s arrogant indifference to the region’s peace and stability.”

“In the past, diplomatic support from our allies helped lower tensions,” Ambassador Asad Khan wrote.

“This is why it is more urgent than ever for the United States to do what it can to prevent India from precipitating another crisis,” Ambassador Asad Khan said, adding, “A long and painstaking U.S.-led reconciliation effort, which has been supported by Pakistan, has brought peace within our grasp in Afghanistan.”