Pak wants meaningful dialogue with India on Kashmir issue: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Jul 24 (APP):Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal Wednesday invited the Indian government to hold a peaceful dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to private news channel, Faisal said that Pakistan has consistently been raising Kashmir dispute at all the international forums to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said the prime minister Imran Khan during his United States visit strongly highlighted the importance of resolution of outstanding dispute including Kashmir issue.