Pak- Turkey, FTA agreement to sign in mid of May 2017

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between

Pakistan and Turkey to be signed in coming months of May 2017,which

would enhance bilateral trade between both of the countries.

Both sides would share provisional list for reaching the final

agreement for FTA in coming round of dialogue.

Both of the countries would hold discussions on agreement on

goods, services and investment.

Pakistan’s trade balance started decreasing at annual rate of

19 percent after additional duties imposed by Turkey in 2011, said

a senior official from Ministry of Commerce,talking to APP here.

The official said that Pakistan will get market space in

agriculture and pharmaceutical sectors.

The official further said that Pakistan’s major exports to

Turkey are denim PET,ethanol, Cotton yarn,fabric, rice, garments,

leather, carpets, surgical instruments,sports good,chemicals.

Pakistan’s major imports from Turkey are manmade textiles,

towels, steel structure,tanning and plastic chemicals, processed

milk and whey,the official said.

Replying to a question, the Commerce Ministry official said

that additional tariff imposed by Turkey in 2011 have a targeted

impact on Pakistan’s major exports,adding that Turkey levied

additional duty on 1880 products and Pakistan did the same in

response.

This constitutes 17 percent on Turkish imports into Pakistan.

The official further said that after the signing of new FTA

with Turkey both the countries will have again the same positive

trade balance.”