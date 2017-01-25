Pak, Saudi Arabia to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Wednesday said
Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are enjoying cordial relations which are
deep rooted in common religious, cultural and social traditions.
Speaking in a meeting with Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan,
Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani held here to discuss bilateral
relations, Irfan Siddiqui said every Pakistani has great love for
the Holy land of Hejaz and feels its obligation to safeguard the
place.
On the occasion, Saudi Ambassador Abdullah Marzouk
said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always come up to each other’s
expectations during the crucial and testing times.
“It is heartening to see that the cooperation between both the
countries is expanding day by day in different fields of life and
both are determined to fight the menaces of extremism and
terrorism,” the Ambassador said.
During the meeting, the two sides reiterated their stance to
further strengthen the relations between the two countries.
On the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui presented a calligraphic art piece
to the Saudi Ambassador.
