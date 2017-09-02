Pak position in Afghan context is clear : Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif Saturday said Pakistan’s position in the context of Afghanistan

was very clear as it wanted to see peace and stability in that

country.

In response a media query regarding President Ashraf

Ghani’s statement, he said: “Pakistan’s position in the context

of Afghanistan is very clear. We want to see peace and stability

in Afghanistan and for that Pakistan will contribute and play its

due role in all the initiatives taken to that end.”

“We already have bilateral, trilateral, quadrilateral and

multilateral mechanisms for dialogue and interaction with

Afghanistan in place,” according to a press release of the

Foreign Office.

He said “Those mechanisms should be utilised to their full

potential.”

“During our interactions, of late, both sides recognized the

need for Political to Political, Military to Military and

Intelligence to intelligence cooperation.”