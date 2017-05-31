Pak-India match is just like any other game: Junaid Khan

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan Wednesday said Pakistan-India match is just like any other game for him.

Pakistan and India would meet on June 4 (Sunday) at Birmingham

during the Champions Trophy.

Talking to a private news channel, the 27-year-old fast bowler

said he is hopeful the team would perform better in the tournament

and would be on top.

“Sarfraz XI would try its level best to win all the games of

International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy,” he said.

Speaking about the green-shirts strategy in the Champions

Trophy, Junaid said our aim would be to send Virat Kohli led India

back to pavilion as soon as possible.

Junaid also requested his fans to pray for the team’s victory

in the Holy month of Ramadan.