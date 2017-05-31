ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan Wednesday said Pakistan-India match is just like any other game for him.
Pakistan and India would meet on June 4 (Sunday) at Birmingham
during the Champions Trophy.
Talking to a private news channel, the 27-year-old fast bowler
said he is hopeful the team would perform better in the tournament
and would be on top.
“Sarfraz XI would try its level best to win all the games of
International Cricket Council (ICC) Champions Trophy,” he said.
Speaking about the green-shirts strategy in the Champions
Trophy, Junaid said our aim would be to send Virat Kohli led India
back to pavilion as soon as possible.
Junaid also requested his fans to pray for the team’s victory
in the Holy month of Ramadan.
Pak-India match is just like any other game: Junaid Khan
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Left-arm pacer Junaid Khan Wednesday said Pakistan-India match is just like any other game for him.