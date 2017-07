Pak ICC Champions team, officials awarded

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Members of Pakistan Cricket Team

and team officials would get cash awards as acknowledgement of their

victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

According to PM office media wing Tuesday, following is the

details of the awards as announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

Every member of the team would get cash prize of Rs10 million

each. The members included Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Babar

Azam, Shoaib Malik, Muhammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahdab Khan,

Syed Ammad Wasim, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Junaid Khan, Hassan Ali,

Ahmed Shahzad, Haris Sohail, Roman Raes, Wahab Riaz and Faheem

Ashraf.

While the team officials would also get cash prizes. Chief

Selector Inzamam ul Haq Rs10 million, Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood

Rs5 million, Team Manager Talat Ali Malik Rs2.5 million, Media

Manager Raza Rashid Rs2.5 million, Social Media Manager Awon

Muhammad Zaidi Rs2.5 million, Incharge Tour Operations Shahid Aslam

Rs2.5 million Cricket Analyst Muhammad Talha Ejaz Rs2.5 million,

Security Manager Azhar Arif Rs2.5 million, Director Media Amjad

Hussain Rs1 million, G.M International Usman Wahila Rs1 million,

Selector Tauseef Ahmed Rs1 million, Selector Wajahtullah Wasti Rs1

million and Selector Wasim Haider Rs1 million respectively.

Team foreign organizers who got the prizes included Head Coach

John Michael Arthur Rs5 million, fitness and Fielding Coach Grant

Trafford Luden Rs5 million, Batting Coach Grant William Flower Rs5

million, Fielding Coach Stephan John Rixon Rs5 million, Physio-

Therapist Shane Andrew Hayes Rs2.5 million and Masseur Donald Dave

Albert Rs2.5 million.

Moreover, Presidential Pride of Performance awards would be

conferred upon all members of the national cricket team and the four

former senior players including Inzamam ul Haq, Younis Khan,

Misbahul Haq and Shahid Afridi.