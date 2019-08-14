Pak HC hoists national flag on I-Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP):Pakistan High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Maj. Gen. (r) Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat Wednesday hoisted the national flag in a colourful ceremony held at the Pakistan High Commission to mark the Independence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by the Pakistani community and dignitaries from different walks of life, a press release said.

On the occasion, messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience.

The high commissioner said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country which was created with enormous sacrifices.

He also highlighted that the Government of Pakistan decided to observe this year’s Independence Day, as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support and solidarity with Kashmiris in their just and fair freedom struggle from Indian occupation.