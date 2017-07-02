Pak handed over a list of Indian prisoners

ISLAMABAD, July 2 (APP):The Government of Pakistan has handed over a list of 546 Indian prisoners (52 civil and 494 fishermen) in Pakistan, to the High Commission of India here.

According to foreign office, this step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1 January and 1 July, respectively.

The Indian Government will also hand over the list of Pakistani prisoners to Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Following is the list comparison;

Prisoners’ List Comparison 2017

1st January, 2017

1st July, 2017

Civilian Prisoners

054

Civilian Prisoners

52

Fishermen

297

Fishermen

494

Total

351

Total

546

Released (Fishermen) on 06-01-17

219

To be released (77 Fishermen + 1 Civilian) on 10-07-17

78