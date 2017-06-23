ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Institute of Global
Strategy (NIGS) of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences nominated
Pakistan’s ex-envoy Syed Hasan Javed as its special research fellow,
along with eight other eminent experts from Asian countries.
Javed who had twice served in Beijing received this special
position in the Chinese major think-tank due to his vast
contribution towards the development of Sino-Pak relations and his
in-depth insight in the regional geo-political situation, a press
release Friday said.
Currently, he is Director, Chinese Studies Centre of
Excellence, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).
He was Pakistan’s Ambassador in Mauritius, Singapore and
Germany before retirement in December, 2015. He is author of several
books on China, including `Chinese Made Easy’, `Chinese Soft Power
Code’, `Chinese English-Urdu Dictionary’ and `Rise of China and
Asian Century’.
He also serves in the Global Advisory Board of China Create
Foundation (CCF) established in December 2016, to complement the
work of Nobel Prize Foundation.
Pak ex-envoy gets nominated as research fellow in Chinese major think-tank
