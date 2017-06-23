Pak ex-envoy gets nominated as research fellow in Chinese major think-tank

ISLAMABAD, June 23 (APP): National Institute of Global

Strategy (NIGS) of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences nominated

Pakistan’s ex-envoy Syed Hasan Javed as its special research fellow,

along with eight other eminent experts from Asian countries.

Javed who had twice served in Beijing received this special

position in the Chinese major think-tank due to his vast

contribution towards the development of Sino-Pak relations and his

in-depth insight in the regional geo-political situation, a press

release Friday said.

Currently, he is Director, Chinese Studies Centre of

Excellence, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

He was Pakistan’s Ambassador in Mauritius, Singapore and

Germany before retirement in December, 2015. He is author of several

books on China, including `Chinese Made Easy’, `Chinese Soft Power

Code’, `Chinese English-Urdu Dictionary’ and `Rise of China and

Asian Century’.

He also serves in the Global Advisory Board of China Create

Foundation (CCF) established in December 2016, to complement the

work of Nobel Prize Foundation.